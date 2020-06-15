Boohoo Group defends £1m executive payout

Boohoo Group has been forced to defend its latest proposed executive payout after the advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended that shareholders vote against the retailer’s pay policy.

The fast fashion retailer is set to award a £1.04m ($1.2m) payout to chief executive John Lyttle and salary increases of up to 30% to other senior executives.

However, ISS is recommending shareholders vote against the pay policy at the annual meeting on Friday. It said no explanations were provided by Boohoo for the size of the award to Lyttle, or for boosts to senior executive salaries which ranged from 18% to 30%.

A spokesman for Boohoo Group has told Drapers: “The Group’s remuneration policy is wholly aligned with shareholders’ interests. The long-term incentive plan [LTIP] arrangements are subject to stretching three-year targets - 67% based on adjusted earnings per share [EPS] and 33% on total shareholder return. For the latest three-year period, ended 29 February 2020, revenue grew by over 300%, adjusted EPS by 146% and market capitalisation by 98%, resulting in 100% vesting of the LTIP.

“The £1.04m LTIP award for the CEO replaced on a like-for-like basis the short- and long-term awards given up when leaving his previous role as COO at Primark, as previously notified by Boohoo in a regulatory announcement on 12 July 2019, as well as being detailed in the latest annual report.

“The rise in executive directors’ salaries was as a result of benchmarking against similar-sized companies given Boohoo’s substantial growth in terms of scale of operations, number of brands and market capitalisation”.