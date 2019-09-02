Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Boohoo signs Love Island stars

2 September 2019 By Jill Geoghegan

Boohoo has appointed Maura Higgins and India Reynolds, stars of ITV2 show Love Island, as its new UK brand ambassadors.

Higgins has more than two million followers across her social media channels. Over the next six months she will front her own Christmas edit for the brand, as well as various other projects.

Reynolds had been working with Boohoo as a model for a year before she appeared on the TV show. She will be the face of new trend-led capsule collections dropping every month across the next six months at the etailer.

 

