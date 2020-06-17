Boohoo's acquisition of Oasis/Warehouse 'makes sense'

This morning’s confirmation that Boohoo Group has snapped up the online businesses of Oasis and Warehouse came of little surprise to industry observers, but there was some concern about what it could mean for the brands’ quality.

Oasis and Warehouse are Boohoo Group’s first purchases after raising £200m last month to bankroll acquisitions, and follows the similar deal to purchase Karen Millen and Coast’s ecommerce operations in August last year. The move reunites the four brands, which were formerly part of the Mosaic Group.

Retail analyst Mark Pilkington said the decision “makes perfect sense”: “It is the kind of deal we will probably see more of, as the coronavirus crisis continues to rip through the retail ranks,” he told Drapers.

“Established brands like Oasis and Warehouse have loyal customer bases, but the cost of serving them through stores has become too expensive, which explains why they went bankrupt.”

Oasis and Warehouse Group, which included Oasis, Warehouse and The Idle Man, appointed administrators in April and closed its websites, stores and concessions at the end of that month, having failed to find a buyer.

Warehouse spring/summer 20

Certain stock and intellectual property assets associated with the group, including the brands, were sold to Hilco Capital. Boohoo has now rescued Oasis and Warehouse’s online operations in a £5.3m deal.

”The incremental cost of adding these brands on to an established ecommerce platform like Boohoo is low, and the combined operation can service these customers at a far lower cost,” added Pilkington.

“Additionally, Boohoo has a far better idea of how to build brands in the age of social media and personalised marketing, which should help them modernise the Warehouse and Oasis brands.”

An industry insider agreed: ”They will develop the product in a low-risk way. Boohoo buys broad and shallow, enabling them to learn a lot of lessons really quickly and build on what was already there.

”Product will be much faster to market and it will change the profile of the two brands.”

The acquisition means Boohoo Group now owns Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis and Warehouse.

The two new brands bridge the gap between Boohoo’s traditional value offering and recent premium expansion. By adding Oasis and Warehouse to its brand stable, Boohoo Group can better compete with high street players such as Zara and Topshop for mid-market spend.

One fashion retail CEO told Drapers: ”The current stable of brands is quite dressy. If people’s style decisions are changing [as a result of coronavirus] then they are now creating a group of brands that address a different lifestyle or end use for a youngish [casual] customer.

“More consumers will have converted to online during Covid, so I think they [Oasis and Warehouse] have every opportunity to be very successful in purely ecommerce.”

The brands will be integrated into Boohoo Group’s existing online platform and benefit from its infrastructure, supply chain and operating model.

The move seems prudent for both parties, as Oasis and Warehouse generated total online revenues of £46.8m for the year to February.

The former chief executive of one ecommerce brand said: ”Boohoo has the supply structure that is fast and makes small quantities, plus drives traffic, which is the art of successful online retailing.”

Another industry source added: ”They will put it through a much more lean and efficient model. Boohoo has got an incredible platform to put investment into brand marketing and all the areas in which businesses that are in trouble cut back on.”

However, the new ownership may be a “shock” for some of the existing supply base, according to one industry supplier.

“They won’t be used to supplying companies that will really know how to negotiate price-wise,” he said. “I would guess some of them had it too good for too long before, otherwise Oasis and Warehouse wouldn’t have got in the position they were in.”

He added: “If they [Boohoo Group] use their own network of suppliers, the prices will get cheaper and I would expect the previous suppliers wouldn’t get a look in.”

Oasis spring/summer 20

Karen Millen and Coast have only retained 20% of their former supply base.



One industry executive warned: “[Oasis and Warehouse] have a loyal band of customers, and they are waiting to see if Boohoo can achieve the same standard of design and quality they are used to. Their supply base is vastly different to the ones these brands source from.”

Nonetheless, if the reported early successes of Karen Millen and Coast are anything to go by, this could be another profitable deal for Boohoo.

The group today reported a year-on-year revenue increase of 45% to £367.8m for the three months to 31 May.

Although sales were not broken out for brands, Boohoo said its newest additions – MissPap, Karen Millen and Coast – “continue to trade strongly having successfully integrated onto the group’s scalable platform”.

It is understood that the group is considering both distressed and profitable businesses for future acquisitions, despite facing competition from private equity firms in the current market.

”It will be interesting to see whether they acquire European brands, to acquire global customers, or keep to UK and American ones,” said one insider.