Boris Johnson calls for December general election

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he will give MPs more time to debate his Brexit deal if they agree to a 12 December general election.

Johnson has put his request forward under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which mandates that two-thirds of all 650 MPs must support it to trigger a snap vote. This marks the third time Johnson has tried to secure an early election since taking office.

MPs will be asked to vote on the election motion on Monday, after the EU has decided what Brexit extension to give the UK. Johnson wrote to the EU last week requesting a delay until 31 January.

However, retail leaders have called for a quick resolution to Brexit, as continued uncertainty is “extending the agony” ahead of the crucial peak trading period. They told Drapers that a further delay to Brexit would be “the worst outcome for all retailers”.

“The way to get Brexit done is to, I think, be reasonable with parliament…if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal they can have it but they have to agree to a general election on 12 December,” Johnson told TV broadcasters in an interview yesterday evening. “It is time, frankly, that the opposition summon up the nerve to submit themselves to the judgement of our collective boss, which is the people of the UK.”