Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Boris Johnson calls for December general election

25 October 2019By

Full screenboris johnson

Prime minister Boris Johnson said he will give MPs more time to debate his Brexit deal if they agree to a 12 December general election.

Johnson has put his request forward under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, which mandates that two-thirds of all 650 MPs must support it to trigger a snap vote. This marks the third time Johnson has tried to secure an early election since taking office.

MPs will be asked to vote on the election motion on Monday, after the EU has decided what Brexit extension to give the UK. Johnson wrote to the EU last week requesting a delay until 31 January. 

However, retail leaders have called for a quick resolution to Brexit, as continued uncertainty is “extending the agony” ahead of the crucial peak trading period. They told Drapers that a further delay to Brexit would be “the worst outcome for all retailers”.

“The way to get Brexit done is to, I think, be reasonable with parliament…if they genuinely want more time to study this excellent deal they can have it but they have to agree to a general election on 12 December,” Johnson told TV broadcasters in an interview yesterday evening. “It is time, frankly, that the opposition summon up the nerve to submit themselves to the judgement of our collective boss, which is the people of the UK.”

 

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.