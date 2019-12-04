Bottega Veneta cleans up at The Fashion Awards

Luxury Italian label Bottega Veneta won four accolades including Brand of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2019.
Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee was named Accessories Designer of the Year, British Womenswear Designer of the Year and Designer of the Year.
Dior’s Kim Jones won British Menswear Designer of the Year, while Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton took home the Trailblazer Award. The gong for Outstanding Achievement went to Giorgio Armani.
Remo Ruffini, CEO of Italian luxury outerwear brand Moncler, was named Business Leader of the Year.
The awards, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, “celebrate exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in fashion over the past 12 months, as well as brands and businesses that have transformed the possibilities of fashion today”.
Winners in 10 categories were decided by an international panel of fashion industry experts, five were “special recognition” awards and new category the Designers’ Designer Award was voted for by British Fashion Council members. This was won by Scottish womenswear designer Christopher Kane.
The full list of winners is:
Award for Positive Change: Signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action
Emmanuel Gintzburger, Alexander McQueen; Gabriele Maggio, Stella McCartney; José Neves, Farfetch; Stefan Seidel, Puma; Thierry Andretta, Mulberry and Wolfgang Blau, Condé Nast
Brand of the Year
Bottega Veneta
British Emerging Talent Menswear
Bethany Williams
British Emerging Talent Womenswear
Rejina Pyo
Special Tribute
Karl Lagerfeld
Urban Luxe
Fenty
Business Leader
Remo Ruffini for Moncler
Fashion Icon
Naomi Campbell
Accessories Designer of the Year
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator
Sam McKnight
Designers’ Designer Award
Christopher Kane
Trailblazer Award
Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen
British Designer of the Year Menswear
Kim Jones for Dior Men
British Designer of the Year Womenswear
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Model of the Year
Adut Akech
Designer of the Year
Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta
Outstanding Achievement Award
Giorgio Armani
