Bottega Veneta cleans up at The Fashion Awards

Luxury Italian label Bottega Veneta won four accolades including Brand of the Year at The Fashion Awards 2019.

Bottega Veneta’s Daniel Lee was named Accessories Designer of the Year, British Womenswear Designer of the Year and Designer of the Year.

Dior’s Kim Jones won British Menswear Designer of the Year, while Alexander McQueen’s Sarah Burton took home the Trailblazer Award. The gong for Outstanding Achievement went to Giorgio Armani.

Remo Ruffini, CEO of Italian luxury outerwear brand Moncler, was named Business Leader of the Year.

The awards, held at London’s Royal Albert Hall, “celebrate exceptional individuals whose imagination and creativity have broken new ground in fashion over the past 12 months, as well as brands and businesses that have transformed the possibilities of fashion today”.

Winners in 10 categories were decided by an international panel of fashion industry experts, five were “special recognition” awards and new category the Designers’ Designer Award was voted for by British Fashion Council members. This was won by Scottish womenswear designer Christopher Kane.

The full list of winners is:

Award for Positive Change: Signatories of the Fashion Industry Charter for Climate Action

Emmanuel Gintzburger, Alexander McQueen; Gabriele Maggio, Stella McCartney; José Neves, Farfetch; Stefan Seidel, Puma; Thierry Andretta, Mulberry and Wolfgang Blau, Condé Nast

Brand of the Year

Bottega Veneta

British Emerging Talent Menswear

Bethany Williams

British Emerging Talent Womenswear

Rejina Pyo

Special Tribute

Karl Lagerfeld

Urban Luxe

Fenty

Business Leader

Remo Ruffini for Moncler

Fashion Icon

Naomi Campbell

Accessories Designer of the Year

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Isabella Blow Award for Fashion Creator

Sam McKnight

Designers’ Designer Award

Christopher Kane

Trailblazer Award

Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen

British Designer of the Year Menswear

Kim Jones for Dior Men

British Designer of the Year Womenswear

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Model of the Year

Adut Akech

Designer of the Year

Daniel Lee for Bottega Veneta

Outstanding Achievement Award

Giorgio Armani