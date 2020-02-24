Boux Avenue drafts in advisers

Lingerie and swimwear retailer Boux Avenue has reportedly appointed restructuring expert Deloitte to conduct a review of the business.

A decision from the review, which could lead to store closures through an insolvency process, will be taken in a couple of weeks, The Times has reported.

The company, which is owned by Theo Paphitis, is understood to be struggling with rent and business rates bills.

Drapers has contacted Boux Avenue and Deloitte for comment.