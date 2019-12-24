Boxing Day sales set to plummet

In-store sales on Boxing Day are set to drop more than 12% this year compared with 2018, a new report suggests.

Purchases in store are expected to reach £3.25bn on 26 December, VoucherCodes.co.uk and the Centre for Retail Research found.

It follows a 6.5% drop year-on-year of in-store sales in 2018.

Online sales, however, are set to rise 10% year on year to £1.14bn. Almost 60% of transactions are expected to be made on mobile devices.

Anita Naik, lifestyle editor at VoucherCodes.co.uk, said: “With the growing popularity of other discount days in the weeks leading up to Christmas, such as Black Friday and Singles’ Day, there may be an element of shopper fatigue by the time we get to the Boxing Day sales.

“However, there are still some great deals to be had during the December sales, and the switch from offline to online purchases shows that people are choosing to capitalise on this from the comfort of their own homes.”