Private Sales site BrandAlley UK has acquired its former parent company, BrandAlley France, for an undisclosed sum.

It comes after BrandAlley France went into administration in September.

The websites will continue to run as separate entities, and 39 of the 81 staff at BrandAlley France will be kept on. The new management has also brought back a former buying director.

BrandAlley UK was launched as a joint venture between BrandAlley France and News International in 2009.

The management team behind the UK subsidiary acquired 100 per cent of BrandAlley UK from News International and BrandAlley France in 2013.

Last year, BrandAlley UK increased its revenues by 122% to £46m in the year to December 2018.

“Acquiring BrandAlley France is a wonderful opportunity as it’s a stepping stone into mainland Europe and positions us well for growth post-Brexit,” said chairman Bruce MacInnes.

CEO of BrandAlley UK Rob Feldmann said: “BrandAlley France was a pioneer in the online fashion world, and I learned a huge amount from them when the businesses were linked.

“Together again with key French management and staff, we will be aiming to restore it to its former glory. With an enlarged business, support from our fantastic brand partners and the economies of scale from combining operations, this goal is achievable.”

Earlier this year, BrandAlley bought luxury online website Cocosa from MySale Group for £1.5m in cash.