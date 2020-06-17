Brands get creative as trade shows are called off

Fashion brands and agents are embracing creative solutions to selling, as a tide of trade show cancellations threatens orders for spring/summer 21.

Earlier this month Harrogate Fashion Week announced its will not go ahead with its next edition, scheduled for July, in the same week that the organiser of Florence menswear event Pitti Uomo, Pitti Immagine, announced it would delay all physical events until January 2021.

Premium Group also revealed plans for a digital-only trade show in July to compensate for the cancellation of its Premium and Seek events in Berlin.

Brands and agents expressed disappointment, but believe organisers have made the right decision.

“It’s a real shame about the shows, but safety comes first,” said Sally Dawes, founder of London-based Sally Dawes Agency, which represents womenswear brands such as Bleu Blanc Rouge and Estheme.

“They were absolutely right to cancel,” agreed Daniel Morris, co-founder of The Morris Fyfe Agency, which represents brands including Devotion and US Polo Assn. “The cost of exhibiting is very high, both for the brands and the buyers who have to travel, and the feeling is that buying for spring 2021 will be cautious.”

Pitti Uomo was initially postponed from June to September but exhibitors showed little appetite for the show amid economic uncertainty and travel restrictions.

Tony Evans, managing director of footwear brand Gola, was one of the exhibitors who decided not to commit to the rescheduled September edition: “For us Pitti is not so much about selling – it’s about making new connections and PR, so it’s a shame.

“But the industry will go on as it always does, even if we have to miss a season. Those connections are important for growing a business, but we will still maintain our existing clients for this season.”

In the absence of the usual busy show season, brands and agents are now throwing themselves into new ways of doing business.

“I think the whole industry is facing up to being more creative in how we sell and buy,” said Dawes. The brands she represents are yet to confirm their plans but discussions are in place for a mixture of digital solutions and showroom meetings.



“All our brands are going to be impacted by the cancellation of trade shows, but we’re making a big effort to make [viewing collections] easy and accessible to all our customers.”



Evans said a focus on meeting buyers’ needs is more important than ever: “We need to assess what each of our customers wants to do. Are they open to meeting in a socially distant way or would they rather not? I think a lot of it will be sending line sheets, having conversations over video calls and sending samples.”

The Morris Fyfe Agency will rely on improved photography, 3D solutions, video where possible and more thorough online descriptions.

“We’re looking at getting additional swatches to send to buyers, too,” explained Morris. “We want to make it as easy for the buyers as possible, so they can be more confident in their spend with us.”

Other brands are considering a shift towards more direct-to-consumer selling.

Jackie Pattison, managing director of women’s workwear brand Working Wardrobe, told Drapers the coronavirus crisis had prompted a rethink of its product offer and route to market.

“As we focus on workwear, and everyone is working from home, we’re reviewing the type of product we offer. Smart dresses might not be doing well, but smart tops might work better, as everyone is sitting on video calls.

“We’re also looking at expanding our direct-to-consumer selling and offering pre-order.”

Many of those Drapers spoke to said they were looking at how these new ways of working could be carried forward longer term, but agreed that physical trade shows will still have an important role in the future.

“Digital is going to be a really useful tool going forward, but I don’t think the trade shows will be replaced completely,” said Dawes. “The physical connection and being able to feel the fabrics and see the colours is still really important

“Hopefully [trade shows will] come back stronger than ever in January,” agreed Pattison. “People are buying into you as much as the product. You can’t beat a trade show for building relationships.”