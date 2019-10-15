Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

BRC applauds government's plastic crackdown

15 October 2019By

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has welcomed plans put forward by the government in yesterday’s Queen’s Speech to dramatically reduce the use of plastic.

The government intends to introduce a new bill that would charge customers extra for buying items made from single use plastic.

New environmental regulations will also be enforced by the watchdog Office for Environmental Protection.

The BRC said: “Retailers have been leading the charge to reduce unnecessary plastic in their stores, and to boost recycling rates through clear on-pack recycling labels.

”Retailers know they have a responsibility to contribute more directly towards the costs of recycling and recovering packaging through a reformed extended producer responsibility scheme.

“We welcome the government’s commitment to sustainability, and support efforts towards a circular, zero-waste economy in the UK.

”We were particularly encouraged by measures to improve the consistency of recycling schemes in England however, it is essential that such measures are rolled out across the whole of the UK. This way consumers know which packaging can be recycled, whether they’re in Lands’ End or John o’ Groats.”

