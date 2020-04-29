BRC appoints new chairman

The British Retail Consortium has announced that former Asda chief executive Tony DeNunzio will become its new chairman next month.

DeNunzio has more than 25 years of experience in the UK and international retail industry. He spent 11 and a half years at Asda from 1994 to 2005, joining as retail finance director and holding a variety of senior finance roles before becoming president and chief executive in 2002.

He has since held a range of deputy chairman and chairman roles. He is currently chairman at Pets at Home and deputy chairman at Dixons Carphone.

DeNunzio will succeed Richard Pennycook, whose tenure comes to an end on 20 May.

On his appointment, he said: “coronavirus has been a massive shock to the industry. Its effects are still playing out and creating a huge burden on retail businesses and a threat to the many jobs they provide.

“There has never been a more important time for a collective voice for the industry, to work with the government and other stakeholders to support the industry through the crisis and see it play its part in the recovery of the wider economy.

“The BRC has played a vital role in recent weeks representing the interests of all retailers on a wide range of critical topics. For example, it has helped secure moves from government to increase the efficiency of supply chains for food and pharmaceuticals, and to deliver support for the wider industry. I look forward to working with them on the next stages of this endeavour.”

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson added: “Tony joins the BRC at a crucial time for retail, and I look forward to working with him as we continue to deal with the effects of the crisis and the challenges we will face as public health restrictions start to be lifted and retailers get back to delivering for their customers again.”