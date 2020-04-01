BRC calls for ‘urgent action’ to save retailers

The British Retail Consortium has urged the government to ensure retail businesses can access government loans and grant schemes urgently, or risk becoming insolvent “in a matter of weeks.”

It comes as the treasury announced that thousands of high street firms are starting to receive £25,000 cash grants and will be exempt from business rates from today.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “We are taking the unprecedented step to provide businesses with the vital cash they need to ensure their survival during this difficult time, with 300 businesses having already received money in their accounts.”

Every local authority in England has now received the full amount of grant funding for local businesses. Westminster City Council has already paid grants to 300 businesses.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the BRC, said: “The government has made a number of unprecedented moves to help businesses in recent weeks, which are Very welcome.

“However, as we continue to make clear in our regular dialogue with government, hundreds of viable retail businesses that have been forced to cease trading, or seen trading significantly curtailed as part of the response to the coronavirus crisis, need urgent action to ensure that they are eligible to receive funds from recently announced government loan and grant schemes or they will be insolvent in a matter of weeks.”