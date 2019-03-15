BRC warns of Brexit ‘knife edge’

The British Retail Consortium (BRC) has cautioned that the UK “stands on a knife edge”, following the vote in parliament to delay Brexit.

Responding to the vote, which took place on Thursday, the BRC said the result offered a “glimmer of hope” that we will not crash out of the EU without a deal, but implored MPs to move forward and put an end to the uncertainty.

MPs voted to apply to the EU for an extension to Article 50. If granted, this extension would mean the UK would no longer leave the EU on 29 March, and a potential new leaving date would be set as 30 June 2019. This came after MPs voted on Tuesday that the UK should not leave the EU without a deal.

“It is now absolutely essential that MPs put aside their differences and coalesce around a positive route forward,” said BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson.

“Without definitive action by MPs in the next six days, we will see the UK crashing out of the EU on 29 March without a deal. This would inevitably lead to higher prices and less choice on the shelves for consumers. The uncertainty surrounding a no deal Brexit is already harming the UK economy.”

“Parliament must put an end to this uncertainty.”