Brexit concerns mount for UK footwear brands at Micam

Peter Youell, managing director, Skechers “When it comes to Brexit, we’re ready to handle any situation. We’ve made sure we can move up, down, left or right, depending on what happens. At the same time, it may not happen at all, so you don’t want to waste too much in resources preparing. People are worried about delays at ports and there’s talk that the French border will be tougher than the English when it comes to getting product through.”

Andrew Cory, sales director, Loake “There’s a lot of talk about Brexit – the UK’s position is just so unclear. No one wants the deal that is on offer and there’s no clarity on if we’re extending or if we’re leaving at the end of October. Tariffs and duties are the big worry. We’re just one country against the rest of the European Union. Trade dropped off after the last extension to Article 30.”

Paul Rhodes, general manager, Gabor “The thing with Brexit is that no one has a clue what’s going to happen. I do think that if it gets dragged out to January then that will be a disaster. If it is the end of October, then most of our autumn 19 deliveries will have been done by then. Some retailers have also opted to take early deliveries of spring 20 stock, in case there are tariffs or delays. If there are suddenly going to be custom checks, then where are the guys to do that job? We need to be training them now. People are nervous about delays.”

Jonathan Church, managing director, Joseph Cheaney “We’ve had lots of questions about Brexit from our customers. It is on everyone’s’ minds. We are as prepared as we can be when we don’t know what is going to happen. We stockpiled leather for the original March deadline, then that didn’t happen, so we don’t want to be in the same position should there be another false alarm.”