Brexit to slow UK growth for rest of 2019

Uncertainty over Brexit will cut the growth of the UK economy for the rest of 2019, according to one forecaster.

The decision to delay the UK’s exit from the European Union until October is expected to stop the Bank of England from raising interest rates on Thursday.

Forecasting group EY Item Club has downgraded its growth projections for the UK to 1.3% for 2019 and 1.5% for 2020, The Guardian reports.

The economy grew by 1.4% in 2018.