British brands to be hit by 25% US tariffs

Made-in-the-UK clothing, including Savile Row suits, knitwear and coats, will be subject to 25% tariffs when selling in the US market from 18 October.

The World Trade Organization ruled on Wednesday that the US could impose tariffs on $7.5bn (£6bn) of European goods.

UK clothing and textiles affected by the decision include wool, cotton and cashmere sweaters; windbreakers and jackets; men’s and boys suits; women’s and girls’ pyjamas; women’s and girls’ swimwear; blankets; and bed linen.

Other UK-made products on the tariff list include aircraft, Scottish whisky and butter.