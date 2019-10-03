British brands to be hit by 25% US tariffs

Made-in-the-UK clothing, including Savile Row suits, knitwear and coats, will be subject to 25% tariffs when selling in the US market from 18 October.
The World Trade Organization ruled on Wednesday that the US could impose tariffs on $7.5bn (£6bn) of European goods.
UK clothing and textiles affected by the decision include wool, cotton and cashmere sweaters; windbreakers and jackets; men’s and boys suits; women’s and girls’ pyjamas; women’s and girls’ swimwear; blankets; and bed linen.
Other UK-made products on the tariff list include aircraft, Scottish whisky and butter.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.