British designers collaborate to create charity face masks

5 June 2020 By

halpern

The Halpern design

    The Halpern design

  • liam hodges

    Detail of a print used by menswear designer Liam Hodges.

  • mulberry

    The design from Mulberry

  • ræburn

    A sketch from designer Christopher Raeburn

  • rixo

    A pattern used by womenswear brand Rixo

  • julien macdonald

    Julien Macdonald's face mask

  • BFC face masks

    The finished product from Mulberry, Raeburn and Halpern

The British Fashion Council [BFC] has announced the launch of sustainable, non-medical face masks that aim to raise £1m to be split between three different charities.

Designers who have worked on the project, called ”Great British Designer Face Coverings: Reusable, for People and Planet” include Rixo, Halpern, Julien Macdonald, Liam Hodges, Mulberry and Raeburn.

The BFC’s announcement follows just a day after the government announced that it will be mandatory to wear face coverings on public transport in England from 15 June, to help limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The campaign is launching in collaboration with ethical supply chain specialists Bags of Ethics, which has manufactured the face coverings in its partner factories.

The re-usable masks are made of fabric and contain no single-use plastic. They will be sold in packs of three with two protective pouches, for £15.

All sale profits will be split between three charities: NHS Charities Together Covid-19 Urgent Appeal, BFC Foundation Fashion Fund, which is helping businesses and designers amid the coronavirus, and the Wings of Hope Children’s Charity, which runs educational programmes across the UK, India and Malawi.

Caroline Rush, CEO of the BFC said: “Fashion is a unifying force and now, more than ever, it is essential that we collaborate and come together to support each other through difficult times. Our ambition is to contribute to the fight against Covid-19, while protecting vital personal protective equipment PPE supplies reserved for the NHS. Through this project, we will not only celebrate British designers but also champion sustainability in a time of crisis.”

The masks will be sold at britishfashioncouncil.com and retailers Asos, Boots, John Lewis and Tu at Sainsbury’s, and online at Argos.

