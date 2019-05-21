British Fashion Council reveals 2019 grant recipients

The British Fashion Council (BFC) has named the seven designers that will split a £400,000 grant as part of its annual Fashion Trust grant and mentoring support scheme.

The winning designers comprise: Aries, Eudon Choi (design pictured above), Marta Jakubowski, Molly Goddard, Nabil Nayal, Paula Knorr and Roberts Wood.)

The designers who will receive mentoring for 2019 are Hillier Bartley, Huishan Zhang, Mother of Pearl, Paper London and Sharon Wauchob.

The BFC Fashion Trust is a charity that offers financial awards and business mentoring to UK-based fashion designers.

Since its inception in 2011, the BFC Fashion Trust has awarded more than £2m to 42 designer businesses. Last month, the BFC announced that in 2018 it raised more than £2.3m for its charities and business support initiatives, out of which £1.1m will be allocated directly to scholars and designer businesses.

BFC Fashion Trust co-chairs Tania Fares and Sian Westerman said: “Thanks to the generosity and commitment from the BFC Fashion Trust’s patrons and partners, we can continue to offer financial and mentoring support to some of the best UK’s design talent and help them develop their creative identity while turning their brands into global businesses.”

Stephanie Phair, BFC chair, commented: “London is a city that has a special reputation for producing some of the fashion industry’s brightest new talents. Thanks to the BFC Fashion Trust and their partners’ generous support and mentoring, the 2019 grant recipients are given the opportunity to become the creative leaders of tomorrow, while reinforcing the UK’s reputation as a hub for fashion business.”