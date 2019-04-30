British Fashion Council unveils 2019 Newgen talents

The British Fashion Council (BFC) today (30 May) announced its 2019 Newgen winners and other support schemes, including £1.1m that will be allocated to designer businesses and scholars.

Ahluwalia Studio, Art School, Asai, Bethany Williams, Bianca Saunders, Paria Farzaneh, Roker and Stefan Cooke have all been awarded BFC Newgen support for the first time this year.

Existing Newgen recipients A Cold Wall, Alighieri, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Halpern, Isosceles Lingerie, Matty Bovan, Nicholas Daley, Per Götesson, Richard Malone, Richard Quinn and Supriya Lele will continue to receive support.

New name Eftychia has been given Newgen One to Watch support for the first time.

Past Newgen designers include Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane and JW Anderson.

Newgen was launched in 1993 and has become one of the BFC’s flagship schemes, supporting emerging designers with financial help, showcasing opportunities at London Fashion Week and London Fashion Week Men’s, and business mentoring.

In 2018, the BFC raised over £2.3m for its charities and business support initiatives, out of which £1.1m will be allocated directly to designer businesses and scholars.

The latter has seen the BFC Education Foundation increase its scholarship support from 11 to 21 this year, taking the its financial commitment to students from £127,000 to over £200,000.

Caroline Rush CBE, chief executive of the BFC said: “The UK has a reputation of having some of the best fashion schools in the world as well as the most innovative and creative talent. We are delighted to be able to support many of them from school-level all the way through to established designer businesses through all our initiatives; this further reinforces our reputation as an international hub for creativity, innovation, talent and business.”