British Footwear Association calls for rent-free period

The British Footwear Association (BFA) is calling on the government to introduce a six-month rent-free period, so retailers can continue to pay their suppliers through the coronavirus crisis.

BFA chief executive Lucy Reece-Raybould has written to chancellor Rishi Sunak proposing a rent-free period that would incorporate a government loan for landlords or the necessary extension of leases to accrue for the lost period of rent.

The letter is signed and supported by JD Sports, Clarks, Dune Group, New Balance, Hotter, Barkers, Cheaney Shoes, Charles Clinkard, Trickers, John Lobb, Florida Group, Loake and Crockett & Jones.

Reece-Raybould suggests that payment for services and insurance should continue, to ensure landlords can maintain their properties.

She writes: “We believe currently retailers won’t pay their suppliers because they have to pay their landlords, as the landlords present a greater threat to trading opportunities in the future than losing a supplier.

“Inevitably in a global catastrophe of this magnitude, suppliers and factories will have the same dilemma and my fear is that consequently, the high street will disappear as we knew it. The UK factories and millions of workers cannot make products without a market to sell their goods, our factories will soon follow the high street into oblivion.”

While Reece-Raybould welcomed the government’s recent move to ban aggressive rent collection techniques by landlords, she and BFA believe more “direct action” in the form a six-month rent-free period is needed.