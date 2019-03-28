British Footwear Association hires new chief

The British Footwear Association (BFA) has appointed jewellery industry veteran Lucy Reece-Raybould as its new CEO.

Reece-Raybould is currently executive director for business development and marketing at the Company of Master Jewellers (CMJ). She will join the BFA on 30 April.

She will replace John Saunders, who left the association this week after six years.

Reece-Raybould joined the CMJ in 2010. Before that she held several senior positions in the jewellery and watch industry at companies including Inter City Group, Spring Colour and Swatch Group.