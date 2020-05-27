British Land takes hit to property portfolio value

Shopping centre owner British Land has written down the value of its retail portfolio by 26.1% to £3.8bn as a result of ongoing structural changes and the effects of Covid-19.

The company, which owns Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield, among others, made a loss of £1.1bn for the year to 31 March 2020, compared with a loss of £320m in 2018/19.

The landlord said it had only collected 43% of retail rent originally due for the March quarter. It said balance owing was primarily from “strong retailers”.

Of the remaining rent, 40% has been deferred, 4% forgiven, 12% outstanding and 1% has moved to monthly payments.

It said several occupiers had entered administration over the period of Covid-19, which had represented a loss of £5.1m in contracted rent.

Chief executive Chris Grigg said: “This was already a difficult year for retailers, many of whom have been severely impacted by the lockdown, and the early effects of the crisis were reflected in the value of our retail portfolio.

“More broadly, we expect the major trends that inform our strategy to accelerate. This includes the shift to online retail, reinforcing our focus on delivering a more focused retail business, and we made progress on this with £296m of retail sales.

“In retail, given current valuations and the lack of liquidity in the investment market, our focus is on delivering value through asset management, working to keep our places full and exploiting demand for assets which support an online offer.

“Our financial position is robust with debt low, significant covenant headroom and access to £1.3bn of undrawn facilities and cash so we are well placed to weather today’s challenges and succeed in the long term.”

The landlord also said the 333,000 sq ft extension to Sheffield shopping centre Meadowhall is “unlikely to progress”.

The “Leisure Hall” extension was intended to integrate with the front of the existing centre and feature dining and entertaining options, including a new cinema, cafe court, gym, open-air terrace and space for leisure.

Planning consent for the £300m extension was granted in 2017, the same year that the shopping centre completed its £60m refurbishment.

In January, Frasers Group – formerly Sports Direct International – announced it was to open a 65,000 sq ft store in the former House of Fraser unit in Meadowhall.

Before that, the centre secured leases with Lacoste and menswear brand Skopes in January 2019.

In the landlord’s results, it said though there was consent for the extension, they are “unlikely to progress this in the current environment”.