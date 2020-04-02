Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

British manufacturers unite to help frontline workers

2 April 2020



British fashion manufacturers and designers have come together to produce masks and personal protective clothing (PPE) for frontline staff during the Covid-19 coronavirus. 

Fashion Roundtable, the secretariat for the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Textiles and Fashion, this week brought together designers, manufacturers, the UK Cabinet, the Department for International Trade (DIT) and brands to create a solution pathway to the lack of PPE clothing for the NHS and wider public.

Kate Hills, founder of Make It British, is uniting UK manufacturers to produce PPE for frontline staff, while British designer Phoebe English is leading a team of independent UK designers - including Bethany Williams and Holly Fulton - to produce non-frontline protective clothing with the Home Office’s Emergency Designer Network. 

“We are working on finding all of the UK manufacturers that can switch production to provide an end-to-end solution for PPE that is made locally”, Hills said. 

”Whilst the government is currently concentrating on importing these products, this is a short term solution. Once these resources dry up, which they will do as global demand increases, we will need to tap into the manufacturing base that we have in the UK. We have had amazing support from a diverse range of manufacturers and I have every confidence that the UK textile industry is able to adapt and be agile enough to cope with the challenges ahead.”

English said: “PPE is in urgent need, each day that passes more and more requests come in, we are making a network of at home makers who can aim to fulfil short term needs for key workers as a voluntary endeavour called Emergency Designer Network.”

Meanwhile, the Fashion Roundtable said that following the government announcement on 26 March for support for self-employed and freelancers, it continues to lobby for the fashion sector. It said in a statement: “We believe that there is inconsistency in the chancellor’s response: PAYE workers receiving up to £2,500 whatever their incomes, self employed only receiving support up to £2,500 if they earn under £50,000 and company directors not receiving any financial support.”

 

