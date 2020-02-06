Brown Thomas to open new Dundrum flagship

Brown Thomas will be moving into space which is currently let to House of Fraser, which will close within the next three months.

Following a complete refit, the 63,000 sq ft store will launch in the second half of 2021. The retailer has plans to employ more than 400 people.

Trading over two levels, brands will include Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Hugo Boss and Kurt Geiger.

Donald McDonald, managing director of Brown Thomas Arnotts, said: “We are delighted to have secured a new enlarged store at Dundrum – one of Ireland’s leading shopping centres. We have been looking for a larger space in the centre for a number of years to enable us to deliver a more enhanced customer experience, and in particular, to help grow our successful BT2 business there.

“Brown Thomas Dundrum will reflect the considerable investment we’ve made in recent years to make our stores and online platforms exciting and inspiring destinations for our customers, who can expect unrivalled product ranges and innovative new retail and digitally-enabled concepts at Dundrum once opened. In the meantime, it will be business as usual for the existing store in Dundrum, and for customers and team members.”

A Frasers Group spokesman said: “Despite our best efforts over the last 12 months, we have been served notice by our landlords in Dundrum. Unfortunately, the landlord has agreed an alternative deal with Brown Thomas and Primark. As a result, House of Fraser Dundrum will close within the next three months.

“Whilst this announcement is unexpected, we remain committed to the imminent launch of our new Frasers stores, as well as continuing to strengthen the House of Fraser brand throughout the UK and Ireland.

”Our immediate priority now turns to our employees in Dundrum; we remain hopeful that many of them will now be employed by the new tenant.”