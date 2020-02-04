Browns shakes up buying team

Luxury London-based retailer Browns has announced a series of promotions and appointments within its buying team.

Heather Gramston (above), who joined Browns as womenswear buying manager in May 2019, has been promoted to head of womenswear buying. She will report directly into womenswear and menswear buying director Ida Petersson.

Ready to wear and resort buyer Holly Tenser has been promoted to buying manager for ready to wear. She joined the company in July 2018 as buyer for bags, following stints at Brown Thomas, Net-a-Porter, David Jones and Max Mara.

Meanwhile, former Net-a-Porter senior buyer Flo Campbell has been appointed as womenswear buyer for ready to wear. Tenser will be working closely alongside womenswear buying manager Hollie Harding for non-apparel. Both Campbell and Tenser will report to Gramston.

Joe Brunner, former Browns buying assistant, has been promoted to assistant buyer working closely alongside Costanza Lombardi, womenswear buyer of next-gen and casualwear, to platform the best of Browns’ global talent.

Ida Petersson said: “As we enter a new decade and the next phase of evolution for Browns, the need to expand and strengthen the current buying structure felt essential.

“Heather has been an incredible asset to the company, bringing with her a wealth of experience and very quickly grasping the unique formula that make up the Browns DNA, making her the perfect candidate to head up the women’s division. I am very excited about working with Heather and Dean to define and elevate the Browns offer going forward.”