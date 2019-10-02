Burberry appoints new chief supply chain officer

Burberry has appointed Lacoste’s Jerome Le Bleis as its new chief supply chain officer, effective 1 January 2020.

Le Bleis is currently executive vice-president, group operations, at Lacoste. He has previously held senior positions at Carrefour and Nestle.

In his new role, he will lead Burberry’s supply chain team from London and will report to the luxury brand’s CEO Marco Gobbetti.

Gobbetti said: “Jerome has excellent experience leading high-performing teams and shares our values making him a great fit culturally.”