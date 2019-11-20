Burberry introduces new parental leave policy

Employees will also be granted the opportunity to work a 30-hour week at full pay for a further four weeks on their return. The policy, which takes effect on 1 April 2020, will be offered to employees globally who have worked at the company for at least 12 months.

Burberry declined to disclose what the leave policy was prior to the new changes.

Erica Bourne, Burberry chief people officer, said: “Creating an environment that is truly open and inclusive is incredibly important to us at Burberry. We want everyone to have the best possible experience and feel supported to succeed, especially during times of change in life. We believe our new parental leave policy, which is leading in the luxury industry, will make a significant difference to many of our colleagues around the world.

“We’re proud to have an inclusive culture and now a policy which equalises our approach in all markets, enabling new parents to take time with their families and phase their return to work. It reflects our commitment to building a strong pipeline of talent, so that all colleagues are supported to develop their careers here at Burberry.”