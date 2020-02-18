Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Burberry launches ‘carbon insetting’ project

18 February 2020By

Luxury British brand Burberry has launched a “carbon insetting” project, aimed at dramatically reducing the business’s carbon footprint.

The scheme will see Burberry work directly with its supply chain to reduce carbon output, as well as partnering with other organisations to offset remaining carbon output through its newly launched Regeneration Fund.

The initiative kicked off with the brand’s London Fashion Week show last night, which was entirely carbon neutral. This involved showing in a carbon neutral venue, using electric vehicles for transport and avoiding air freighting ahead of the show. Rather than giving gifts to guests, the brand instead planted trees on their behalf in Australia.

Remaining carbon output from the event will be offset through investment in an Australian savanna fire management project.

Elsewhere in the business, Burberry will work to promote biodiversity, restore ecosystems and support the livelihoods of local producers. For its first steps in the initiative Burberry is partnering with the charity PUR Projet to design and implement regenerative agriculture practices with wool producers in Australia. The project will work at farm level to improve carbon capture in soils, improve watershed and soil health, reduce dryland salinity and promote biodiverse habitats.

