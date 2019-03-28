Burberry retains London offices

Burberry has announced that it will keep both of its offices in London’s Victoria, after reportedly revealing plans to downsize its footprint in the capital.

The luxury brand confirmed that it will retain both Horseferry House and its 1 Page Street offices. It declined to comment further.

Burberry has told property firm Cushman & Wakefield that it will sublet around 30,000 sq ft of each office, the Evening Standard reports.

The brand reportedly hired the property agent in 2017 to sublet up to all of the property as part of plans to save costs and axe space not being used. Cushman & Wakefield has been contacted for comment.