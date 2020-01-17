Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Burberry takes runway to Shanghai in new China push

17 January 2020 By

Burberry autumn winter 2019 finale 003

British luxury brand Burberry has announced it is to show its autumn 20 collections in Shanghai this April – the latest in a series of measures to boost growth and engagement in the Chinese market.

Burberry will still show as part of London Fashion Week in February, but the subsequent show in Shanghai will include additional products and looks exclusive to the Chinese market.

China has been a strong market for Burberry as its luxury sector has boomed in recent years, but sales have slowed in recent seasons.

The show is the latest in a series of moves from Burberry to target the market. The brand celebrated Chinese New Year with a big budget campaign, and later in 2020 plans to open a “social retail” store in Shenzen Bay. In partnership with Chinese tech giant Tencent, the store will “blend social media and retail” – offering unique in-store experiences that “connect luxury consumers social and online lives to their physical environments”. Further details are yet to be announced.

Marco Gobbetti, Burberry’s chief executive officer, commented: “Over the next 12 months we will be focusing our communications on the highest visibility touchpoints to deepen the emotional connection we are building with luxury consumers.

“We want to continually inspire our customers. The show is the latest in a series of exciting events we have planned this year in China, one of our most important markets, as we set out on the next phase of our transformation.”

