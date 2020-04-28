Business leaders 'pessimistic' about economy

Business leaders are pessimistic about the future of their firms beyond the current lockdown and are “clamouring” for information, new research has found.

A poll of over one thousand directors conducted last week [17-24 April] about their organisation’s prospects over the coming 12 months showed a net balance of -22%. The indicator, running since the EU referendum, has never before shown a negative reading.

The Institute of Directors, the professional institute for company directors, suggested the figures should encourage the government to publish – even in outline – the stages that the UK would go through to reopen the economy. Directors of organisations of all sizes are “clamouring” for information, the IoD said.

Business leaders’ net confidence in the economy overall shrunk to the lowest level yet recorded by the tracking survey (-69%).

Revenue and employment for the same time period are all also anticipated to fall dramatically.

Jon Geldart, director general of the Institute of Directors, said: “Over the last few days the clamour from our members for information on how, and when, coronavirus-related restrictions will begin to lift has increased substantially. Directors from all parts of the UK need to make plans for riding out this tempest, but they can’t get very far if they have no idea what will be happening in a few weeks time.

“The government faces a near-impossible task in protecting the nation’s health while also thinking about how to let businesses restart. Directors do not in any way want to be reckless, quite the opposite. They want to know how they can get going again safely in a way that supports efforts to make sure the virus is kept under control.

“It’s in everyone’s interests to get the economy off life support when it’s safe to do so. Business leaders know this will not happen all in one go, but that’s why it’s even more important to tell them what they need to prepare for.”

Meanwhile, responding to the chancellor’s announcement that small businesses will benefit from a new fast-track finance scheme providing loans with a 100% government-backed guarantee for lenders. Geldart said: ”This is a welcome intervention, which should help ensure more firms can access the finance that could see them through this crisis. Business leaders will appreciate the government’s continued flexibility in adapting their response to what’s happening on the ground.

”It’s crucial that the government’s support cuts through to those who need it. Having a quick and simple process will be vital, and we need to remember that taking on debt is always a difficult decision for small firms.”