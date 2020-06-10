Business secretary confirms reopening date for retail

All non-essential retail shops will be allowed to reopen in England on Monday (15 June), business secretary Alok Sharma confirmed at yesterday’s government press briefing.

Sharma said the country is “continuing to meet” the five tests for lifting coronavirus lockdown restrictions, which means retailers will be allowed to reopen if they follow safety guidelines.

The business secretary also reiterated that pubs, bars, restaurant, and hairdressers will not be allowed to reopen until 4 July at the earliest.

Retail stores in the Republic of Ireland have already reopened on high streets after months of closure, as the country enters its second phase of easing lockdown.