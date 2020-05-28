Businesses borrow £18bn in 'bounce back' loans

Small and medium-sized businesses have borrowed more than £18bn under the government’s Bounce Back Loan Scheme in its first three weeks of operation.

The scheme was introduced by chancellor Rishi Sunak after criticism that the coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme was not accessible to enough struggling companies.

The bounce back scheme has been designed to give small businesses quick and easy-to-access loans. Businesses can borrow between £2,000 and £50,000.

The government will provide lenders with a 100% guarantee and cover the cost of fees and interest for the amount in the first 12 months. No repayments are due during the first year to enable firms to weather the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme has lent £18.5bn to 608,069 small businesses as of 24 May, up from £14.2bn on 17 May.

In contrast, the business interruption scheme, where the government lends up to £5m and underwrites 80% of the loan, has lent £8.15bn since its launch in March.

In April independent retailers cautiously welcomed the bounce back scheme, but told Drapers they were concerned about taking on new debt.