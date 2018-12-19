Businesses warn on no-deal Brexit

Five business groups have urged the government to stop a no-deal Brexit as companies have been “watching in horror” as the UK’s departure from the EU draws closer.
The CBI, British Chambers of Commerce, Institute of Directors, Federation of Small Businesses and manufacturers’ organisation the EEF said in a joint statement that a no-deal Brexit was “not credible” at this stage, the BBC reports.
“Businesses have been watching in horror as politicians have focused on factional disputes rather than practical steps that business needs to move forward.
“The lack of progress in Westminster means that the risk of a no-deal Brexit is rising.”
On Tuesday the government said it had sent letters to 140,000 businesses, urging them to trigger their no-deal contingency plans.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (3)
Anonymous19 December 2018 9:30 am
'Watching in Horror' (?)
If these organisations had canvassed retailers instead of putting out their own propaganda, they might have been told a different view but that doesn't suit their agenda.
They should stop being so precious and should start to talk up the U.K and the positives of leaving the EU. No deal? Bring it on.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Anonymous19 December 2018 10:16 am
Watching in Horror.
Another one who does not want to see the reality and is dreaming that the resurrection of the old 'Britannia'.
What's really positiv about Brexit? Be specific and no blah-blah.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment
Anonymous19 December 2018 11:08 am
@anon
On the contrary, the old Brittania is dead. We have the chance to become and Independent nation who can trade globally without the restrictions of EU laws that we don't want. The EU is second on the pointless and unnecessary scale to the Trade Unions. Being Independent gives us the freedom that we currently do not have. The hypocrisy of those that claim they are democratic, but will not accept the vote of the people.
There will be problems to begin with, without question, but this is about the long term future of this country, making its own laws without interference from others. If it means we all have to work a bit harder, so be it, but we will all be better for it.
The 'Horror' comment in the initial article is ridiculous. Typical Corporate response. Maybe there are some individuals who are flapping because the know the game is up - for them?
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment