Businesses warn on no-deal Brexit

Five business groups have urged the government to stop a no-deal Brexit as companies have been “watching in horror” as the UK’s departure from the EU draws closer.

The CBI, British Chambers of Commerce, Institute of Directors, Federation of Small Businesses and manufacturers’ organisation the EEF said in a joint statement that a no-deal Brexit was “not credible” at this stage, the BBC reports.

“Businesses have been watching in horror as politicians have focused on factional disputes rather than practical steps that business needs to move forward.

“The lack of progress in Westminster means that the risk of a no-deal Brexit is rising.”

On Tuesday the government said it had sent letters to 140,000 businesses, urging them to trigger their no-deal contingency plans.