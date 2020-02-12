Businesses welcome HS2 greenlight

Addressing the House of Commons yesterday, prime minister Boris Johnson said work on HS2, which could ultimately cost more than £100bn, would begin immediately with estimates that the first trains would run on the London to Birmingham and Crewe route between 2028 and 2031.

“The decision to proceed with HS2 was a long time coming – so it’s great news for businesses, investment and growth in many parts of the UK”, British Chambers of Commerce director general Dr Adam Marshall said.

“It’s time to stop debating and start delivering the new capacity and connections that HS2 will bring to our communities and businesses.”

He added: “While progress on the first phase of HS2 will be celebrated, the government’s decision to review parts of the route beyond Birmingham will unsettle business communities in the Midlands and the North. The case for many of the transformative transport, regeneration and investment projects planned in the North and Midlands depends on the full project going ahead.

“Business communities will continue to campaign for delivery of the full HS2 route. If ministers want to achieve their aim to ‘level up’, they must not let down some of the areas that have given HS2 their full-throated support.”

Meanwhile, national chairman of the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB), Mike Cherry, said: “It is very welcome that at long last a clear decision has been made to proceed with HS2.

“The time for debate is over – let’s get the shovels out and put some high speed into the process of building it. This is a crucial infrastructure project which will bring economic benefits both during its construction, and in the capacity and productivity improvements it will create once it’s operational.

“It will allow for a greater number of both passenger and freight services, take lorries off congested roads, and help to improve connectivity across the Midlands and north of England.”