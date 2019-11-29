Buyer circles Dr Martens

A US private equity firm is reported to be in talks to buy Dr Martens in a deal that could value the UK footwear brand at £1bn.

Bloomberg said this week that Carlye Group is in the early stages of deliberations.

Dr Martens is currently owned by rival buyout firm Permira, which is said to be working with Goldman Sachs and Robert W Baird to explore options including a sale or flotation of the business. It is thought to be targeting an exit in 2020.

Group revenue at Dr Martens was up 30% to £454.4m for the year to 31 March, in its most recent results. EBITDA jumped 70% to £85m.

Dr Martens has been contacted for comment.