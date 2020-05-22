Canada Goose lays off 125 staff

Luxury outerwear brand Canada Goose is reportedly cutting 125 staff members as a result of the coronavirus, roughly 2% of its global workforce.

The Canadian brand said it will continue to support the laid-off employees with compensation packages and extended benefits, and allow them to keep their work computers and phones, several media reports indicate.

It comes just months after the company suspended its long-term outlook for the year.

Canada Goose closed all of its retail stores in North America and Europe on 17 March as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Drapers has contacted Canada Goose for comment.