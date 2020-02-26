Capital & Regional appoints non-executive chairman

He will initially join the board as a non-executive director from 9 March 2020, and will take the role of non-executive chairman after the 2020 Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2020.

Hunter also holds the role of chairman at Custodian retail estate investment trust and non-executive director of GCP Student Living PLC.

He was previously managing director of Aberdeen Property Investors, where he oversaw £6.5bn of UK and international assets.

Hunter will take over from Hugh Scott-Barrett, who advised the board he did not wish to seek re-election to the role at the AGM in May 2020.

Chief executive of Capital & Regional, Lawrence Hutchings, said: “David’s extensive experience and commercial knowledge will be invaluable to Capital & Regional as we look to further enhance our portfolio and deliver on our community shopping centre strategy, on behalf of our shareholders.”

Commenting on his appointment, David Hunter said: “I am excited about the opportunity of working with Capital & Regional and helping drive the many opportunities I believe the business holds. These are clearly challenging times for the retail property sector, but with the support of an excellent management team, I hope to contribute effectively to the implementation of the clearly identified community shopping centre strategy on behalf of our shareholders.”