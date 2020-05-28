Capri Holdings to phase store reopenings

Luxury fashion group, Capri Holdings, has said it hopes to have the majority of its EMEA and American stores open by early July 2020.

Capri Holidngs, which owns Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors, said it will take a phased approach to reopening its global store portfolio as coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

In the EMEA region, almost 60% of its 318 retail stores are currently open. Sales at these stores declined 50% in the period since reopening compared with the previous year.

In the Americas less than 15% of the group’s 455 retail stores are currently open.

The group is planning to have reopened the majority of stores in both these regions by early July.

All of Capri Holding’s 288 stores in Greater China are now open, having closed in late January. In Japan, South Korea and other parts of Southeast Asia nearly 70% of the group’s stores have now reopened.

Sales in China for the months of April and May are flat for Versace and Jimmy Choo compared with the same period last year. Michael Kors sales in China reached 80% of the previous year for the two months.

Capri Holdings has outlined new safety measures in place to protect staff and customers. They include: