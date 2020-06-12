Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Caroline Rush: 'Fashion must double efforts to tackle racism'

12 June 2020By

British Fashion Council (BFC) chief executive Caroline Rush has called on the fashion industry to “double our efforts to take on racism in all its forms” in a speech ahead of the opening of today’s digital London Fashion Week.

Rush asked the industry to reflect on why it has taken the murder of George Floyd and sweeping global Black Lives Matter Protests to galvanise fashion into action.

“These events make us focus on what matters and how we can emerge with a better industry that is more sustainable, equal and just,” she said. 

Rush was speaking ahead of the first gender-neutral London Fashion Week, which starts today (12 June).

More than 100 menswear and womenswear designers will show on the BFC’s digital platform.

Amid Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions, catwalk shows have been replaced by digital events, including films, webinars, interviews, digital showrooms, and podcasts.

Key events will include an interactive virtual gallery space from Ahluwalia, which will unveil its new book, Jalebi; a live-streamed party from Charles Jeffrey Loverboy; and a documentary presenting a capsule collection from Marques Almeida.

Chalayan will present behind-the-scenes footage of the making of his spring/summer 20 collection. Menswear designer Daniel W Fletcher is launching a ”see now, buy now” collection, which he will discuss in an interview with journalist Naomi Pike.

Caroline Rush opens London Fashion Week

