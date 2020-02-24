Sportswear brand Castore has chosen shopping centre Liverpool One as the location for its second store, marking its bricks-and-mortar debut outside of London.

The 1,579 sq ft store will be located at 17-18 Manesty’s Lane and is expected to open on 10 April. It will stock men’s apparel, as well as its newly launched womenswear line.

Castore currently has one store on Chelsea’s King’s Road and its own website, as well as third-party online stockists Matchesfashion, Selfridges and Mr Porter.

Headquartered in Liverpool, Castore was established in 2016 by brothers Tom and Phil Beahon. Castore quickly garnered an international following and backing from industry heavyweights, including tennis legend Andy Murray, who joined in 2019 as board Advisor and ambassador.

“After a successful emergence on to the online and London markets, our unrelenting commitment to engineering the highest quality sportswear in the world has propelled us to this exciting expansion”, said Tom Beahon. “Castore was born in Liverpool and the city holds huge significance in our hearts, so we can’t wait to open this new location and join the brilliant line-up of brands at Liverpool One.”