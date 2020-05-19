Cat appoints new global president

US footwear brand house Wolverine Worldwide has appointed Chip Coe as the new global president of footwear brand Cat.

Coe joins the business this month from the company’s outdoor lifestyle footwear brand Chaco, where he has been president since April 2019.

He served as senior vice-president of strategy at Wolverine Worldwide between July 2018 and April 2019, and before that was president of EMEA, leading all of the company’s brands in that critical region.

Before joining Wolverine Worldwide in 2010, Coe served as president and chief executive of premium sock company Smartwool.

In his new role, Coe will report to Chris Hufnagel, a member of Wolverine’s executive leadership team and global brand president of Merrell.

Tthe group restructured its executive team in April, to help make it “more nimble” during this period of economic disruption.

In February, former Lacoste CEO Joelle Grunberg joined as the new global president of Sperry and Tom Kennedy was appointed as global president of the Wolverine brand.

Wolverine Worldwide’s brand portfolio includes Merrell, Sperry, Hush Puppies, Saucony, Wolverine, Keds, Stride Rite, Chaco, Bates, and HYTEST. The company also is the global footwear license of brands Cat and Harley-Davidson.