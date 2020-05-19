Cath Kidston creditors owed millions

Unsecured creditors of Cath Kidston are owed around £90m and will only receive a small dividend after its pre-pack administration.
The lifestyle retailer’s owner, Baring Private Equity Asia, bought the online, franchise and wholesale business in a pre-pack deal last month, resulting in the closure of 60 stores and more than 900 redundancies. The private equity firm has held a stake in Cath Kidston since 2014.
Creditors include landlords and HM Revenue and Customs, according to documents filed by administrator Alvarez & Marsal at Companies House.
Three solvent offers were made for the company by bidders but were rejected by Baring Private Equity Asia due to insufficient detail in post-acquisition business plans or unsatisfactory proof of funding.
The business was deemed no longer viable due to an unprecedented drop in sales after the government forced all non-essential retail stores to close in March.
Drapers’ coronavirus update:
We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.
As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.
Readers' comments (1)
darren hoggett19 May 2020 11:05 am
More legalised fraud.
Unsuitable or offensive? Report this comment