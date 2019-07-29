Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Cath Kidston global ecommerce director exits

29 July 2019By

Full screenLynn Ritson

Cath Kidston’s global ecommerce director Lynn Ritson has left the business after five years.

Ritson has joined Walgreen’s Boots Alliance as global digital director.

Before joining Cath Kidston in 2014, she worked at Karen Millen for three years as ecommerce director and then brand communications director. Ritson was also ecommerce director at AllSaints from 2010 until 2011.

Cath Kidston has been contacted for comment.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.