Cath Kidston global ecommerce director exits

Cath Kidston’s global ecommerce director Lynn Ritson has left the business after five years.

Ritson has joined Walgreen’s Boots Alliance as global digital director.

Before joining Cath Kidston in 2014, she worked at Karen Millen for three years as ecommerce director and then brand communications director. Ritson was also ecommerce director at AllSaints from 2010 until 2011.

Cath Kidston has been contacted for comment.