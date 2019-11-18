Cautious footfall before the festive season

Footfall dropped 4.7% for the week beginning 10 November compared with the previous year as consumers remain cautious ahead of the peak Christmas trading period.

Research from Springboard and the British Retail Consortium (BRC) shows the worst hit was the high street, where footfall dropped by 6.5% when measured against the same seven days in 2018.

Footfall at retail parks and shopping centres dipped 2.5% and 3.2% respectively. However, all destinations experienced growth in visitors compared to the previous week.

The West Midlands was worst hit, with a 12.7% year-on-year decline, closely followed by the East Midlands (-11.4%), South-West (-10.5%) and Wales (-10.1%).

Even the best performing region, Scotland, experienced a 1.6% dip in footfall.

A Springboard spokeswoman said: “Given that over the past year or so footfall in high streets has been strengthened by their ability to cater for the increased consumer demand for hospitality better than shopping centres, a worsening of this magnitude is a strong indication that consumers are being far more cautious across all areas of spending.”