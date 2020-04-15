Chancellor warns 'tough times lie ahead'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned the coronavirus pandemic will have “serious implications” for the UK economy, after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted the UK economy could shrink by 35% by June.

However, Sunak pointed out that the forecast was only one possible scenario and said the OBR expects the economic impact of the crisis to be temporary.

Economic growth will depend on how long the lockdown lasts, as well as how quickly spending bounces back once it has been lifted.

Sunak said: “These are tough times and there will be more to come.”

But he referred to the package of support the government has already provided to support businesses, including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and a year-long business rates holiday.

“Our planned economic response is protecting millions of jobs, businesses, self-employed people, charities, and households,” he insisted.

