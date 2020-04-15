Chancellor warns 'tough times lie ahead'

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has warned the coronavirus pandemic will have “serious implications” for the UK economy, after the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) predicted the UK economy could shrink by 35% by June.
However, Sunak pointed out that the forecast was only one possible scenario and said the OBR expects the economic impact of the crisis to be temporary.
Economic growth will depend on how long the lockdown lasts, as well as how quickly spending bounces back once it has been lifted.
Sunak said: “These are tough times and there will be more to come.”
But he referred to the package of support the government has already provided to support businesses, including the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme and a year-long business rates holiday.
“Our planned economic response is protecting millions of jobs, businesses, self-employed people, charities, and households,” he insisted.
Follow the latest developments via our coronavirus tracker
An update from Drapers:
We’re working to keep delivering the print editition of Drapers to subscribers’ doorsteps. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.
As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.
Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting ‘My Account’ and ‘Newsletters’.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.