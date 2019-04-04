Charles Tyrwhitt CEO steps down

The CEO of menswear retailer Charles Tyrwhitt, Michael Stanier, will step down after 12 months in the role.

Stanier, who joined the company in March 2018, will be replaced by Luke Kingsnorth, who is currently president of the North American business.

Kingsnorth joined Charles Tyrwhitt in January 2010 as ecommerce director, before being promoted to ecommerce and marketing director in 2012. He has been in his current role for almost three years.

Stanier plans to return to Germany to act as co-investor of data analytics company Rebo.