Chinese New Year growth to slow

Over the next 90 days, global spend by Chinese shoppers is expected to be 15% less than the last quarter of 2019, which included Golden Week and Christmas, tax-free shopping expert Global Blue reports.

Global Blue is anticipating a short surge in shoppers over the Chinese New Year period which runs from the end of January until mid-February as latest data from Forward Keys, the global tourism and travel experts, indicate that hotel and flight bookings are up 18% in comparison to 2019.

However, it expects growth in the Chinese New Year period to a less significant margin in comparison with 2019, when the UK saw a strong 13.44% growth in sales in store as well as a 21.7% growth in transaction volume compared with the equivalent period the year before. This is a result of to the conservative consumer behaviour being exhibited by shoppers from Hong Kong, whose growth was down -1% in December 2019 for the first time in 11 months.

Last year, shoppers from China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan completed 41,809 transactions, with an average spend of £1,104. Insight from Global Blue indicates that the most popular purchases over the Chinese New Year period will be seen across the luxury fashion and leather goods sectors, while South-East Asian shoppers are indicated to splurge most on watches and jewellery.