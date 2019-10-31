Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Chloé appoints new CEO

31 October 2019By

Full screenChloe

Luxury fashion brand Chloé has reportedly appointed Maison Margiela boss Riccardo Bellini as its new CEO.

He is expected to take the reins from current Chloé CEO Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye on 1 December.

Bellini joins Richemont-owned Chloé after nearly three years as CEO of fellow French brand Maison Margiela.

Drapers has contacted Richemont for further details.

