Chloé appoints new CEO

Luxury fashion brand Chloé has reportedly appointed Maison Margiela boss Riccardo Bellini as its new CEO.
He is expected to take the reins from current Chloé CEO Geoffroy de la Bourdonnaye on 1 December.
Bellini joins Richemont-owned Chloé after nearly three years as CEO of fellow French brand Maison Margiela.
Drapers has contacted Richemont for further details.
