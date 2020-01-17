Christmas boost for Crew Clothing

Coastal inspired British brand Crew Clothing has reported a 12% year on year boost to sales over the Christmas period.

Online sales for the retailer were up by 18% and store sales up by 4% on a like for like basis, for the eight weeks to 5 January 2020.

CEO David Butler noted that the sales represented a record Christmas for Crew Clothing and the strong results were driven by the brand’s new strategy.

“Regular new lines, the introduction of a transitional range and a competitive mark down strategy has boosted sales over the period,” he said. “Together this has contributed to one of the business’s best years in its 27-year history.”

The results were also attributed to the smart use of data, which it says has allowed the business to improve systems, supplier relationships and product. It also hinted that the data driven approach will drive expansion into new product categories moving forward.

Butler has been CEO at Crew Clothing since 2017, and spoke to Drapers last year about his strategic plans for the business.